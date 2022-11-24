IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit rises 83.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 371.80 croreNet profit of IIFL Samasta Finance rose 83.05% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 371.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales371.80229.28 62 OPM %40.9242.31 -PBDT21.1710.88 95 PBT17.838.70 105 NP14.157.73 83
