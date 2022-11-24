IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit rises 83.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 371.80 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance rose 83.05% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 371.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.371.80229.2840.9242.3121.1710.8817.838.7014.157.73

