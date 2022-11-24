JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit rises 83.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 62.16% to Rs 371.80 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance rose 83.05% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.16% to Rs 371.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales371.80229.28 62 OPM %40.9242.31 -PBDT21.1710.88 95 PBT17.838.70 105 NP14.157.73 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU