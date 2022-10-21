IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 316.61 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities declined 22.74% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 316.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 299.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.316.61299.0232.9441.0292.01111.6675.3396.5455.6772.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)