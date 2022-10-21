JUST IN
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 316.61 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities declined 22.74% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 316.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 299.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales316.61299.02 6 OPM %32.9441.02 -PBDT92.01111.66 -18 PBT75.3396.54 -22 NP55.6772.06 -23

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:56 IST

