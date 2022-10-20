IIFL Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 22.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 505.26 crore

Net profit of IIFL Wealth Management rose 22.38% to Rs 174.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 505.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 485.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.505.26485.6762.7555.38237.14198.83225.52188.32174.37142.48

