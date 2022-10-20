JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SGX Nifty indicates weak opening
Business Standard

IIFL Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 22.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 505.26 crore

Net profit of IIFL Wealth Management rose 22.38% to Rs 174.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 142.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 505.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 485.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales505.26485.67 4 OPM %62.7555.38 -PBDT237.14198.83 19 PBT225.52188.32 20 NP174.37142.48 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU