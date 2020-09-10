IKAB Securities & Investment standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.42% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of IKAB Securities & Investment declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.42% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.1729.3064.711.540.110.140.110.140.110.14

