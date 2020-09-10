JUST IN
IKAB Securities & Investment standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.42% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of IKAB Securities & Investment declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.42% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.1729.30 -99 OPM %64.711.54 -PBDT0.110.14 -21 PBT0.110.14 -21 NP0.110.14 -21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 07:40 IST

