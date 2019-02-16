IKF Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.11% to Rs 2.62 croreNet loss of IKF Technologies reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.11% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.6213.17 -80 OPM %19.859.87 -PBDT0.381.07 -64 PBT-0.130.36 PL NP-0.140.36 PL
