IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 926.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.13% to Rs 15.80 croreNet profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 926.19% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.13% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.8011.78 34 OPM %12.4710.36 -PBDT5.962.25 165 PBT5.912.19 170 NP4.310.42 926
