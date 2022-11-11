IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 926.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.13% to Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 926.19% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.13% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.8011.7812.4710.365.962.255.912.194.310.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)