JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 926.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.13% to Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 926.19% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.13% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.8011.78 34 OPM %12.4710.36 -PBDT5.962.25 165 PBT5.912.19 170 NP4.310.42 926

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU