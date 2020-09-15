IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit rises 63.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals rose 63.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.781.5551.2863.871.080.671.050.660.800.49

