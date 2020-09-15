IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit rises 63.27% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
Piramal Enterprises Q1 PAT rises 11% to 496 cr
Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 cr in Q4
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of IM+ Capitals rose 63.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.781.55 -50 OPM %51.2863.87 -PBDT1.080.67 61 PBT1.050.66 59 NP0.800.49 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU