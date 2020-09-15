JUST IN
IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit rises 63.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals rose 63.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.781.55 -50 OPM %51.2863.87 -PBDT1.080.67 61 PBT1.050.66 59 NP0.800.49 63

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:46 IST

