JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indokem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.07% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 45.45% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 28.07% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.821.14 -28 OPM %29.2738.60 -PBDT0.240.46 -48 PBT0.230.44 -48 NP0.180.33 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements