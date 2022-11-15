JUST IN
IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.60 -85 OPM %036.67 -PBDT0.130.40 -68 PBT0.060.34 -82 NP0.060.23 -74

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:54 IST

