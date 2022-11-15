IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.090.60036.670.130.400.060.340.060.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)