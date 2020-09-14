JUST IN
Board of Munjal Auto Industries approves change in CFO
Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.89% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.0981.00 -100 OPM %-14055.5634.57 -PBDT-53.69-7.19 -647 PBT-78.72-32.37 -143 NP-78.72-32.37 -143

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 16:55 IST

