Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.89% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.0981.00 -100 OPM %-14055.5634.57 -PBDT-53.69-7.19 -647 PBT-78.72-32.37 -143 NP-78.72-32.37 -143
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
