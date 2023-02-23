IMF Describs India As Global Growth Engine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that India's strong performance remains a bright spot in an uncertain global economy, adding that the country will contribute 15% to global growth.

In a blog titled Policy Priorities for G20: One Earth, One Family, One Future, taking up from India's theme for its presidency, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva noted that, in Bengaluru, the World Bank, IMF and India's G20 presidency are convening a new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable for its first in-person meeting. Describing India as a global growth engine, she hailed the country's unified payment interface as an excellent example of technology boosting financial inclusion.

