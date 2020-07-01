Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 8.02 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.73% to Rs 31.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.026.97 15 31.5536.57 -14 OPM %2.37-1.29 -7.4211.59 - PBDT0.75-0.21 LP 2.133.82 -44 PBT0.02-0.92 LP -0.461.00 PL NP0.17-0.45 LP -0.310.86 PL
