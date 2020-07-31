Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.35% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Inani Securities reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.35% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.29% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.450.34 32 1.721.52 13 OPM %28.895.88 -18.0214.47 - PBDT0.270.06 350 0.660.38 74 PBT0.11-0.01 LP 0.380.21 81 NP0.11-0.01 LP 0.300.14 114
