Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 57.97% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 57.97% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.69 -58 OPM %-6.9043.48 -PBDT0.070.44 -84 PBT0.030.39 -92 NP0.020.27 -93

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

