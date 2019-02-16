Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.97% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Inani Securities declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 57.97% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.69 -58 OPM %-6.9043.48 -PBDT0.070.44 -84 PBT0.030.39 -92 NP0.020.27 -93
