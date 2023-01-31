Incap standalone net profit declines 12.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.41% to Rs 3.73 croreNet profit of Incap declined 12.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.41% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.736.96 -46 OPM %9.385.32 -PBDT0.320.36 -11 PBT0.220.25 -12 NP0.220.25 -12
