Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 38.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 165.67 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 38.64% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 165.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

