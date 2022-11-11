JUST IN
Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 38.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.73% to Rs 165.67 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 38.64% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.73% to Rs 165.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales165.67112.14 48 OPM %1.873.07 -PBDT1.852.04 -9 PBT0.450.65 -31 NP0.270.44 -39

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

