Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 2740.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 2740.00% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.06% to Rs 183.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.183.56104.262.592.683.601.472.200.071.420.05

