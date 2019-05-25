JUST IN
IND Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of IND Renewable Energy reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.090.09 0 OPM %-200.00-200.00 --188.89-155.56 - PBDT0.050.06 -17 0.380.16 138 PBT0.010.04 -75 0.330.08 313 NP-0.040.03 PL 0.280.07 300

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:30 IST

