IND Renewable Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 139.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Extraction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 189.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Acrylics consolidated net profit rises 76.98% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of IND Renewable Energy reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 0.090.09 0 OPM %-200.00-200.00 --188.89-155.56 - PBDT0.050.06 -17 0.380.16 138 PBT0.010.04 -75 0.330.08 313 NP-0.040.03 PL 0.280.07 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU