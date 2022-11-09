JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 204.26% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 310.21 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 3.56% to Rs 25.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 310.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales310.21235.64 32 OPM %18.9423.79 -PBDT42.3239.01 8 PBT25.9125.10 3 NP25.3424.47 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU