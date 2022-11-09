Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 310.21 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 3.56% to Rs 25.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 310.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.310.21235.6418.9423.7942.3239.0125.9125.1025.3424.47

