Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 310.21 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 3.56% to Rs 25.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 310.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales310.21235.64 32 OPM %18.9423.79 -PBDT42.3239.01 8 PBT25.9125.10 3 NP25.3424.47 4
