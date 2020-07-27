JUST IN
Ind-Swift Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 210.27 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 210.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales210.27187.61 12 OPM %20.6321.25 -PBDT24.2617.03 42 PBT4.57-5.56 LP NP4.57-5.56 LP

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 08:04 IST

