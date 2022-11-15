Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 103.82 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 103.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.103.8297.3710.5213.03-3.463.01-10.59-4.94-10.59-4.94

