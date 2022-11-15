Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 103.82 croreNet Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 103.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales103.8297.37 7 OPM %10.5213.03 -PBDT-3.463.01 PL PBT-10.59-4.94 -114 NP-10.59-4.94 -114
