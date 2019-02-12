JUST IN
Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.52% to Rs 64.11 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 76.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.1176.80 -17 OPM %0.7812.15 -PBDT4.527.13 -37 PBT-3.73-1.49 -150 NP-3.73-13.99 73

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
