Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.64 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ind-Swift Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the September 2018 quarter
EMCO reports standalone net loss of Rs 40.73 crore in the December 2018 quarter
TV Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.52% to Rs 64.11 croreNet Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 76.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.1176.80 -17 OPM %0.7812.15 -PBDT4.527.13 -37 PBT-3.73-1.49 -150 NP-3.73-13.99 73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU