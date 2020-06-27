Indag Rubber reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indag Rubber standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2020 quarter
Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 95.24% in the December 2019 quarter
Indag Rubber consolidated net profit rises 87.56% in the December 2019 quarter
CM introduces high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling
Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala
-
Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 36.66 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber remain constant at Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.12% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 191.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.6643.26 -15 191.02173.04 10 OPM %6.934.81 -9.738.38 - PBDT3.653.46 5 21.7518.03 21 PBT2.532.50 1 17.2614.14 22 NP1.981.98 0 13.4510.75 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU