Indag Rubber reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 36.66 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber remain constant at Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.12% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 191.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

