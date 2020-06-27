JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ador Fontech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indag Rubber reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 36.66 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber remain constant at Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.12% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 191.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 173.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.6643.26 -15 191.02173.04 10 OPM %6.934.81 -9.738.38 - PBDT3.653.46 5 21.7518.03 21 PBT2.532.50 1 17.2614.14 22 NP1.981.98 0 13.4510.75 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 10:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU