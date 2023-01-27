Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 84.86% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 60.45 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber rose 84.86% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 60.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.4545.93 32 OPM %6.320.13 -PBDT6.043.56 70 PBT4.961.99 149 NP3.421.85 85

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:34 IST

