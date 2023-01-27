Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 84.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.61% to Rs 60.45 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber rose 84.86% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.61% to Rs 60.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.4545.936.320.136.043.564.961.993.421.85

