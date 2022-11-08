JUST IN
Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 85.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 39.12% to Rs 63.26 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber rose 85.87% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.12% to Rs 63.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.2645.47 39 OPM %1.932.90 -PBDT3.292.02 63 PBT2.241.21 85 NP1.710.92 86

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:58 IST

