Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 85.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indag Rubber rose 85.87% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.12% to Rs 63.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.2645.471.932.903.292.022.241.211.710.92

