India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.52% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital rose 150.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.52% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.310.6722.902.990.380.150.360.140.350.14

