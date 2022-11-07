JUST IN
Business Standard

India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 95.52% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital rose 150.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.52% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.310.67 96 OPM %22.902.99 -PBDT0.380.15 153 PBT0.360.14 157 NP0.350.14 150

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 14:16 IST

