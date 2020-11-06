India Cements hardens after stellar Q2 performance

India Cements rose 3.63% to Rs 125.75 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit soared 1,229.45% to Rs 75.38 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 5.67 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,089.96 in Q2 September 2020, falling 14% from Rs 1269.40 crore posted in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 6 November 2020.

Profit before tax soared 25 times to Rs 113.75 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 4.42 crore in Q2 September 2019. Tax expense stood at Rs 46.83 crore in Q2 September 2020, steeply higher than Rs 6.10 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Total expenses fell 22.83% to Rs 980.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 1,271 crore in Q2 September 2020, which aided the company's profitability.

India Cements is primarily engaged in manufacture and marketing of cement and cement related products. Subsidiaries and associate companies are mainly engaged in the business of sugar, power, financial services, trading, mining and transportation.

