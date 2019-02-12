JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

India Cements standalone net profit declines 79.46% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 1316.30 crore

Net profit of India Cements declined 79.46% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 1316.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1213.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1316.301213.08 9 OPM %10.2413.79 -PBDT66.3178.57 -16 PBT3.1315.24 -79 NP3.1315.24 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements