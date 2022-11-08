India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 648.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.00% to Rs 47.33 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 648.15% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.00% to Rs 47.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.47.3333.3312.040.666.161.305.230.444.040.54

