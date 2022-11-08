India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 648.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.00% to Rs 47.33 croreNet profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 648.15% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.00% to Rs 47.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.3333.33 42 OPM %12.040.66 -PBDT6.161.30 374 PBT5.230.44 1089 NP4.040.54 648
