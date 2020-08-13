India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 87.54% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 55.52% to Rs 385.62 crore

Net profit of India Glycols declined 87.54% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.52% to Rs 385.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 867.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales385.62867.02 -56 OPM %14.1612.67 -PBDT27.2873.42 -63 PBT6.2754.45 -88 NP4.2634.20 -88

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:43 IST

