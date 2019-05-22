India Glycols standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 875.56 croreNet profit of India Glycols declined 32.95% to Rs 27.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 875.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 741.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.11% to Rs 148.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 3356.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3027.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales875.56741.12 18 3356.023027.77 11 OPM %9.9513.43 -12.5010.74 - PBDT62.0980.16 -23 300.59217.27 38 PBT43.6362.78 -31 228.71148.54 54 NP27.3740.82 -33 148.2198.08 51
