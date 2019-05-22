India Glycols standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 875.56 crore

Net profit of Glycols declined 32.95% to Rs 27.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 875.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 741.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.11% to Rs 148.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 3356.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3027.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

875.56741.123356.023027.779.9513.4312.5010.7462.0980.16300.59217.2743.6362.78228.71148.5427.3740.82148.2198.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)