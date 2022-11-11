India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 64.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 594.45 croreNet profit of India Grid Trust rose 64.42% to Rs 122.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 594.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 554.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales594.45554.91 7 OPM %91.9490.96 -PBDT298.08244.05 22 PBT129.1065.78 96 NP122.2374.34 64
