India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 64.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 64.42% to Rs 122.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 594.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 554.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

