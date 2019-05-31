India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 8.35 croreNet profit of India Home Loans declined 57.69% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.84% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 101.77% to Rs 33.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.356.18 35 33.0716.39 102 OPM %77.0168.93 -76.4166.87 - PBDT0.581.16 -50 4.024.35 -8 PBT0.461.08 -57 3.584.06 -12 NP0.330.78 -58 2.582.96 -13
