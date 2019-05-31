India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 8.35 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans declined 57.69% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.84% to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 101.77% to Rs 33.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.356.1833.0716.3977.0168.9376.4166.870.581.164.024.350.461.083.584.060.330.782.582.96

