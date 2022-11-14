JUST IN
India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 73.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.48% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans declined 73.79% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.48% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.387.22 -25 OPM %72.1276.73 -PBDT0.201.47 -86 PBT0.121.42 -92 NP0.271.03 -74

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

