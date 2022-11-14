India Home Loans standalone net profit declines 73.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.48% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans declined 73.79% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.48% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.387.2272.1276.730.201.470.121.420.271.03

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)