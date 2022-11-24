India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sanmit Infra approves sub-division of 10-for-1
Yogi Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 86.76% in the September 2022 quarter
KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 378.14 croreNet profit of India Infra Debt rose 9.61% to Rs 85.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 378.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 352.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales378.14352.53 7 OPM %96.8395.55 -PBDT85.7678.30 10 PBT85.1277.66 10 NP85.1277.66 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU