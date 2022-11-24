JUST IN
India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 378.14 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 9.61% to Rs 85.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 378.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 352.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales378.14352.53 7 OPM %96.8395.55 -PBDT85.7678.30 10 PBT85.1277.66 10 NP85.1277.66 10

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

