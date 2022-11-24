India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 29.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 915.78 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 29.92% to Rs 269.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 207.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 915.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 972.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.915.78972.0897.4398.27341.96296.86338.99293.52269.38207.34

