India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 29.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 915.78 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 29.92% to Rs 269.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 207.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 915.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 972.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales915.78972.08 -6 OPM %97.4398.27 -PBDT341.96296.86 15 PBT338.99293.52 15 NP269.38207.34 30

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

