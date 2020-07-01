JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 0.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 122.22 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 0.77% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 122.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.89% to Rs 49.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 532.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 524.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales122.22134.26 -9 532.44524.20 2 OPM %7.1911.11 -6.708.32 - PBDT17.3720.28 -14 62.1059.39 5 PBT17.0820.03 -15 61.0358.41 4 NP14.1514.26 -1 49.5441.32 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU