India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 0.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 122.22 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 0.77% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 122.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.89% to Rs 49.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 532.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 524.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales122.22134.26 -9 532.44524.20 2 OPM %7.1911.11 -6.708.32 - PBDT17.3720.28 -14 62.1059.39 5 PBT17.0820.03 -15 61.0358.41 4 NP14.1514.26 -1 49.5441.32 20
