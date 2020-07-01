India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit declines 0.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 122.22 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 0.77% to Rs 14.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 122.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.89% to Rs 49.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 532.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 524.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

