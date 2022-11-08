India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 175.80 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 38.86% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 175.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.175.80167.177.908.5425.3018.7025.0718.5021.3715.39

