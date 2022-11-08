India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 175.80 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 38.86% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 175.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales175.80167.17 5 OPM %7.908.54 -PBDT25.3018.70 35 PBT25.0718.50 36 NP21.3715.39 39
