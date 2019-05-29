India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 36.19% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 130.76 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 36.19% to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 130.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.06% to Rs 40.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 511.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 475.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales130.76125.97 4 511.55475.51 8 OPM %11.179.74 -8.287.40 - PBDT19.9114.15 41 58.0244.52 30 PBT19.6613.92 41 57.0943.65 31 NP14.0010.28 36 40.4131.07 30
