India National COVID-19 Recovery Rate Grows Further To Touch 85.60%: Health Ministry

India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time. 4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Average Daily Recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days. 2,63,533 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 Lakhs consecutively for the second day. A net decline of 1,63,232 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. India's daily new cases trajectory and recovered cases is depicted below since 13th March 2021. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,15,96,512 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 85.60%. Ten states account for 75.77% of the new recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.44 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.
