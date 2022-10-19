India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Mr. Piyush Goyal

According to Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, consumer affairs and food and public distribution, the energy security in today's context has become a matter of national security and economic security, and integrated ecosystem in a renewable energy is a priority today. Covid-19 has taught us a lesson, that we will have to be self-sufficient also in the sources of machinery and equipment in renewable energy. Huge supply chain disruption led to renewable energy suffering, Mr. Goyal added.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is planning to come out with the bids for Rs19,500-crore second tranche of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme within a week. The government is also looking to give deemed distribution license in the renewable energy sector. India is looking at the capacities of 38 GW in Polysilicons,56 GW in Ingot and Wafers, 70-80 GW in cells and 90-100 GW in modules. India being AatmaNirbhar in the renewable sector is not only good for India but for the world, citing the huge dependence of world for renewable energy sector on one country (China). The PLI schemes which will incentivize domestic manufacturing help us become self-sufficient and suppliers to the world in solar power equipment, just like we are supplying wind-energy equipment, said Goyal. India should work towards becoming fully independent in the renewable energy sector to prevent the country and the world from becoming largely dependent on a single supply source.

