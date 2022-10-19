India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Mr. Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Syngene to acquire 26% stake in renewable power producer O2 Renewable Energy
UPL to form JV with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions
Century Enka signs power purchase agreement with ABReL Century Energy
Adani Green Energy commissions wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan
PG Electroplast to acquire additional 5.1% stake in Solarstream Renewable Services
-
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is planning to come out with the bids for Rs19,500-crore second tranche of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme within a week. The government is also looking to give deemed distribution license in the renewable energy sector. India is looking at the capacities of 38 GW in Polysilicons,56 GW in Ingot and Wafers, 70-80 GW in cells and 90-100 GW in modules. India being AatmaNirbhar in the renewable sector is not only good for India but for the world, citing the huge dependence of world for renewable energy sector on one country (China). The PLI schemes which will incentivize domestic manufacturing help us become self-sufficient and suppliers to the world in solar power equipment, just like we are supplying wind-energy equipment, said Goyal. India should work towards becoming fully independent in the renewable energy sector to prevent the country and the world from becoming largely dependent on a single supply source.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU