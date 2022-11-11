India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 186.39 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 6.58% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 186.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.186.39158.5210.1613.1824.2525.0420.6322.0416.7417.92

