GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 186.39 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 6.58% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 186.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales186.39158.52 18 OPM %10.1613.18 -PBDT24.2525.04 -3 PBT20.6322.04 -6 NP16.7417.92 -7

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

