India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 186.39 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals declined 6.58% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 186.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales186.39158.52 18 OPM %10.1613.18 -PBDT24.2525.04 -3 PBT20.6322.04 -6 NP16.7417.92 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU