India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 25.88% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 33.75% in the September 2018 quarter
Nippon Paint launches kids range
Nippon Paint launches car paint, repair service in India
Irdai slaps Rs 40 lakh penalty on Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company
South Korean 'forced labour' plaintiffs seek Nippon Steel asset seizure - newspaper
-
Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 130.12 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 25.88% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 109.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales130.12109.54 19 OPM %13.0613.42 -PBDT21.8617.92 22 PBT19.8916.35 22 NP14.6911.67 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU