India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 25.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 130.12 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 25.88% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 109.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales130.12109.54 19 OPM %13.0613.42 -PBDT21.8617.92 22 PBT19.8916.35 22 NP14.6911.67 26

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

