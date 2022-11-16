India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 11.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 250.66 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 11.57% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 250.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 178.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.250.66178.4720.9630.7052.9158.2150.1356.3637.2242.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)