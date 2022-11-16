JUST IN
Business Standard

India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 11.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.45% to Rs 250.66 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 11.57% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.45% to Rs 250.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 178.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales250.66178.47 40 OPM %20.9630.70 -PBDT52.9158.21 -9 PBT50.1356.36 -11 NP37.2242.09 -12

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 11:28 IST

