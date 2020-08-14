India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 189.61% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid Corporation of India accords investment approval for Rs 239.89 cr
Power Grid Corporation of India announces change in directorate
PGCIL Director (Operations) assumes additional charge of Director (Finance)
Power Grid Corporation of India announces change in company secretary
Power Grid Corporation of India receives DoT demand for NLD license
-
Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 90.58 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 189.61% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.58113.90 -20 OPM %19.333.59 -PBDT11.287.56 49 PBT3.691.82 103 NP2.230.77 190
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU