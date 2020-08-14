India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 189.61% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 189.61% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 90.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales90.58113.90 -20 OPM %19.333.59 -PBDT11.287.56 49 PBT3.691.82 103 NP2.230.77 190

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:18 IST

