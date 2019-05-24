India Power Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NPCIL's Kaiga Atomic Power Station creates world record for continuous operations
Hartek Power bags order from PowerGrid
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends interim dividend
Kakrapar Atomic Power plant connected to grid
Power Grid Corporation of India declared successful bidder under TCBC
-
Sales decline 27.19% to Rs 117.96 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation declined 23.43% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.19% to Rs 117.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.37% to Rs 18.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 523.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 481.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales117.96162.00 -27 523.30481.11 9 OPM %13.4522.80 -14.0918.58 - PBDT15.3222.40 -32 43.9851.43 -14 PBT11.2918.17 -38 27.8634.63 -20 NP8.4010.97 -23 18.7021.34 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU