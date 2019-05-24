India Power Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.19% to Rs 117.96 crore

Net profit of declined 23.43% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.19% to Rs 117.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.37% to Rs 18.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 523.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 481.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

117.96162.00523.30481.1113.4522.8014.0918.5815.3222.4043.9851.4311.2918.1727.8634.638.4010.9718.7021.34

