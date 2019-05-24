JUST IN
Just Dial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
India Power Corporation standalone net profit declines 23.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.19% to Rs 117.96 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 23.43% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.19% to Rs 117.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.37% to Rs 18.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 523.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 481.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales117.96162.00 -27 523.30481.11 9 OPM %13.4522.80 -14.0918.58 - PBDT15.3222.40 -32 43.9851.43 -14 PBT11.2918.17 -38 27.8634.63 -20 NP8.4010.97 -23 18.7021.34 -12

