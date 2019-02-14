India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.28% to Rs 133.58 croreNet loss of India Steel Works reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 46.28% to Rs 133.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 248.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales133.58248.68 -46 OPM %-0.100.23 -PBDT-1.963.82 PL PBT-4.711.66 PL NP-4.710.89 PL
