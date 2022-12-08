India Tourism Development Corporation announces appointment of Govt. Nominee Director

-
-
With effect from 28 November 2022India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) announced the appointment of Ranjana Chopra, IAS (OR: 94), Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor (AS&FA), Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India as Part Time Government Nominee Director on the Board of ITDC Limited w.e.f. 28 November 2022 until further order.
