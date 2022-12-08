JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation announces appointment of Govt. Nominee Director

With effect from 28 November 2022

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) announced the appointment of Ranjana Chopra, IAS (OR: 94), Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor (AS&FA), Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India as Part Time Government Nominee Director on the Board of ITDC Limited w.e.f. 28 November 2022 until further order.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 13:35 IST

