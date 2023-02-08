India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 2256.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.86% to Rs 118.04 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 2256.25% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.86% to Rs 118.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales118.0490.20 31 OPM %19.825.98 -PBDT29.218.74 234 PBT27.277.08 285 NP22.620.96 2256
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU