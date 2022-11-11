India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 91.05 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 202.70% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 91.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.91.0568.4312.890.8016.963.3314.751.6812.324.07

