JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ameya Precision Engineers standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.06% to Rs 91.05 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 202.70% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 91.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.0568.43 33 OPM %12.890.80 -PBDT16.963.33 409 PBT14.751.68 778 NP12.324.07 203

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU